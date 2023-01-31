Die WEKA BUSINESS MEDIEN werden in Kooperation mit den WEKA Fachmedien in diesem Jahr die offizielle Messezeitung „HANNOVER MESSE DAILY“ anlässlich der HANNOVER MESSE publizieren. Das hat die Deutsche Messe AG entschieden. Seitens der WEKA BUSINESS MEDIEN sind die Redaktionen der Fachzeitschriften INDUSTRIAL Production, KUNSTSTOFF MAGAZIN und materialfluss, für die WEKA Fachmedien die Fachzeitschriften Computer&Automation, Elektronik, Markt&Technik und LANline beteiligt.

Kompetente Fachredaktionen werden während der gesamten Messe vom 17. bis 21. April täglich über die Innovationen der Hannover Messe berichten und die Besucher mit tagesaktuellen Unternehmens- und Verbandsnews versorgen. Wir berichten über Produkthighlights ebenso wie über Pressekonferenzen und Trends der Branchen.

„HANNOVER MESSE DAILY“ wird exklusiv an Fachbesucher und Aussteller in den Eingangsbereichen und im Kongressbereich des Messegeländes verteilt. Sie erscheint von Montag bis Freitag tagesaktuell in einer Print-Auflage von 80.000 Exemplaren und außerdem als E-Paper auf den Websites industrial-production.de, kunststoff-magazin.de, materialfluss.de, computer-automation.de, elektroniknet.de, elektronik.de, markt-technik.de sowie lanline.de und auf hannovermesse.de. Jede Ausgabe wird zusätzlich an 200.000 Newsletter-Empfänger versendet.

An Tag 1 der Messe erscheint das E-Paper zudem mit multimedialen Inhalten wie Videos und Animationen. Dies ermöglicht dem Leser Interaktionen und vermittelt weiterführende Informationen zu Lösungen, Produkten und Messeneuheiten.

Weitere Details finden Sie hier.

Engish version:

WEKA publishes THE official trade fair magazine for HANNOVER MESSE

WEKA BUSINESS MEDIEN in cooperation with WEKA Fachmedien will publish the official trade fair magazine "HANNOVER MESSE DAILY" for HANNOVER MESSE this year. This has been decided by Deutsche Messe AG. On the part of WEKA BUSINESS MEDIEN, the editorial teams of the trade journals INDUSTRIAL Production, KUNSTSTOFF MAGAZIN, and materialfluss are involved, and for WEKA Fachmedien the trade journals Computer&Automation, Elektronik, Markt&Technik, and LANline.

During the entire trade fair from April 17th to 21st, competent trade editors will report daily on the innovations at the Hannover Messe and provide visitors with the latest company and association news. We will report on product highlights as well as press conferences and trends in the industries.

"HANNOVER MESSE DAILY" will be distributed exclusively to trade visitors and exhibitors in the entrance areas and congress area of the exhibition grounds. It will be published daily from Monday to Friday in a print run of 80,000 copies and also as an e-paper on the websites industrial-production.de, kunststoff-magazin.de, materialfluss.de, computer-automation.de, elektroniknet.de, elektronik.de, markt-technik.de, lanline.de, and on hannovermesse.de. Each issue will also be sent to 200,000 newsletter recipients.

On day one of the fair, the e-paper will appear with multimedia content such as videos and animations. This enables the reader to interact and provides further information on solutions, products and trade fair innovations.

For further information, click here.